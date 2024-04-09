Mansfield Woodhouse home care provider looking to recruit 50 new staff after Derbyshire success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your Home Care is an award-winning and officially-Outstanding care provider run by directors Paul Pitchford and Scott Marsh.

In spite of only being less than four years old, the company has already built a reputation for its high levels of customer service, including innovative electronic call monitoring, carer introductions, and the fact that clients will have a small, dedicated team of carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the company has its offices in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, it has already delivered care in Derbyshire, particularly in the Tibshelf, Ripley, Shirebrook, Alfreton, and South Normanton areas.

Your Home Care team is an award-winning home care provider.

Now it has just received news that following a rigorous evaluation process, it has been accepted onto Derbyshire County Council’s new Derbyshire Home Care Framework.

The framework was established for “experienced Care Quality Commission-registered providers to deliver standard home care/domiciliary care services for Derbyshire County Council”.

Scott Marsh said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a place on the framework and we believe that this is wonderful news for people needing home care in Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our services are very much in demand. When we set up the company, we already had vast experience in home care but we also took time to research what people actually wanted from a home care provider.

“That’s why we are setting the standards in home care. It’s very rare that a new provider is granted Outstanding status but we were in less than two years.

“We got it because we have amazing trainers, dedicated office staff, wonderful carers who really do care, an ethos that puts people at the heart of everything we do, and a mission to do better every single day.”

And Scott added: “Your Home Care will be looking to recruit new staff across Derbyshire, and in particular around the Alfreton and South Normanton areas. People may already be carers or be looking to change careers - we just need people who care and who would treat people as if they were their own family.”