Respectful Care was shortlisted as one of the top 20 UK Home Care Groups 2021 and listed twice in the Top 20 Home Care Providers East Midlands 2021 category, celebrating wins for their Mansfield, Ashfield and Worksop and Nottingham North branches.

Chief executive Mark Docherty said: "With care homes across the UK heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, it is fundamental that the hard work and efforts of care workers are rewarded.

"We are delighted that the efforts of our team have been recognised on both a local and national scale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Respectful Care, a provider of home care in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, is celebrating three major wins at the Home Care Awards 2021. Image supplied by Pic PR

"Earning three awards at the Home Care Awards 2021 is an impressive achievement and a testament to the excellent, life-changing home care services that we deliver and will continue to deliver as we emerge from the pandemic."

The awards recognise 20 of the top-rated home care providers in each region of the UK, as well as the Top 20 home care groups across the country.

Organised by the home care review website HomeCare.co.uk, the awards take into account each provider's review score which is calculated based on ratings from service users, clients and their family and friends.

A company spokesman said: “Boasting an impressive three awards in total, Respectful Care has cemented its status as a leading home care provider.

"Offering a new approach to home care where time, compassion and the drive to deliver a high-quality, person-centred service means clients can live at home for longer, Respectful Care has earned a growing reputation for being ‘outstanding’.”