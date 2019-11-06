Mansfield volunteer with emphysema urges pensioners to have ‘no-brainer’ flu jab

Pensioners are being urged to get their flu jab – to protect themselves and others.

Mansfield Hospital volunteer Peter Burrows is behind the plea, saying he does not want to be ill, or give it to other people.

The 75-year-old, from Mansfield Woodhouse, volunteers at the hospital’s pulmonary rehabilitation clinic and is chairman of the local Breathe Easy support group for those with lung conditions.

He said: “I ask people why they don’t get the jab and sometimes they say ‘it’s because the jab can give you flu’ and I tell them that’s rubbish.”

Peter has emphysema, a serious condition where the air sacs in the lungs have been damaged, which can make breathing difficult, and gets his flu jab every year to stop him getting seriously ill.

He retired from his work as an engineer in Oxford 14 years ago and was diagnosed with emphysema eight years ago.

However, he keeps busy with his volunteering and spending the rest of his retirement with his wife Patricia, exercising and walking their dog, and spending time with his three children, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He said: “I have a lot going on and don’t have time to be ill.

“I also don’t want to pass the flu on to others who may not be well enough to fight it.

“Getting the jab is a no brainer to me.”

GPs in the Mid-Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Partnership are working together this year to focus on vaccinating as many people as possible with the flu jab.

People should contact their GP if they qualify for a free flu jab. Even if they are not eligible for a free vaccination they can still book a flu jab at some local chemists or supermarkets for a small charge.