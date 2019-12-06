Mansfield stroke association praises Kirkby developer for 'generous' donation

Members of a stroke club supporting residents across the Mansfield area have praised a housing developer for its “kind and generous” donation.

The Mansfield and District Stroke Association has been helping people recover from strokes in North Nottinghamshire for more than 34 years, running monthly sessions, holidays, games and days out for its members.

Centre is Julie Whitehouse, marketing and sales manager at W Westerman Ltd, presenting the cheque to Betty Flintham, alongside other the members of the Club.

It meets on the last Monday of every month at the Black Bull pub on Woodhouse Road, and thanks to a huge £715 donation from the developer, it will be able to provide even more services for people recovering from strokes.

W Westerman Homes, which has just finished developing the huge Larwood Park development in Kirkby, managed to raise the big figure after selling furniture from show homes – and staff wanted a local-based group to benefit from the funds.

The club is not a registered charity and relies on subsidies from its members, their families, and people kindly leaving money in their wills, and donations, and representatives have welcomed the generous figure from Westerman.

Betty Flintham, a member of the Stroke Club’s committee for more than 10 years, praised the developer for its donation.

She said: “Everyone is friends here, we like to have fun and think about the positives, not the negatives, though of course we do all help with one another’s problems.

“All current members of the group and new ones will benefit from this really kind and generous donation, and we all thank Westerman from the bottom of our hearts.”

Robert Westerman, managing director of the developer, says the stroke club is a worthwhile cause.

He said: “We are really pleased to have helped the Mansfield and District Stroke Club, this club is a lifeline to men and women of all ages who have not only suffered a stroke, but also for individuals who are caring for someone who has had a stroke too.”

If you want to find out more about the Mansfield and District Stroke Club, or would like to make a donation to help its cause, you can visit the website here.