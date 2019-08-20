Mansfield pub and its customers raise funds for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

The landlady and regular customers of a Mansfield Woodhouse pub have banded together to raise vital funds for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Land lady Jackie Marshall and her partner Jim Gillan, along with reveller Darren Hodgkinson and the good people of the Parkhall Tavern, got together for the second time to organise the charity event - which included live music, food and entertainment.

The event raised more than £1,500 for the ambucopter, and land lady Jackie described the "outstanding" day.

She said "With some of the public joining in with Daz for his second spell, Jim joined Daz on stage to give the public a set from the Beatles music.

"The finale was an outstanding three piece band led by Darren Byatt. As the weather improved so did the local support, making good use of the BBQ along with stalls selling cakes, tombola, raffle and The Air Ambulance stall, all made money for this worthy cause.

“Pete from the Air Ambulance gave an informative address to the now fairly large group in attendance regarding the running of the Air Ambulance Charity and the huge amount of money it costs to keep them in the air.

"After a lot of BBQ food had been consumed the event moved indoors for the evening entertainment and drawing of the raffle.

"Prizes included an Xbox One donated by the Park Hall Tavern as the star prize. Thanks go out to all the people and businesses that donated very generously, to Eden Hall Spa, Swegway Park, Bawtry Paintball,

"We wish to say a very big thanks to all the local residents that bought raffle tickets one kind individual bought £150 worth that helped and supported this important charity event."

