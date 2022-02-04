Mansfield leisure centres sign up for British Heart Foundation defibrillator register

British Heart Foundation’s defibrillator network, The Circuit, aims to connect defibrillators to NHS ambulance services across the UK so that, in those crucial moments after a cardiac arrest, they can be accessed quickly to help save lives.

The network of defibrillators can be searched during an emergency, with call handlers able to inform those calling 999 if one is nearby and accessible, meaning those crucial minutes are not lost and defibrillation can be delivered to the patient, if necessary, as soon as possible.

River Maun Recreation Centre, Oak Tree Leisure Centre, Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre, and the Water Meadows Swimming & Fitness Complex have a defibrillator at each site, with multiple members of staff at the four facilities trained in how to use them and deliver CPR.

Mark Welch, Carl Smith and Carolyn Hallam pictured with the defibrillator at Water Meadows

A British Heart Foundation spokesperson said: “The moment someone has a cardiac arrest, the clock starts ticking.

"Every minute without CPR and defibrillation reduces a person’s chances of survival.

"Unfortunately many defibrillators are never used because emergency services don’t know where they are or how to access them – this is where The Circuit comes in.”

Water Meadows Swimming & Fitness Complex are operated by Mansfield District Leisure Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of Mansfield District Council.

Jack Garner, Contract Manager for the sites added: “This is an important initiative from the British Heart Foundation, and one we are very proud to support.

"The more locations that register their defibrillators the better, as if they are not on the national network, ambulance services can’t find them when they are needed the most.”

“The British Heart Foundation states that chances to save lives are being missed, with defibrillators currently being used in less than one in twenty out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.”

To find our more information about The Circuit or to register your company’s existing defibrillator, check out the British Heart Foundation’s designated website here.

