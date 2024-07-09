Mansfield hospital catering team wins award at NHS OSCARS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blossomwood (formally Millbrook hospital) Catering Team won the Non-Clinical Team of the Year Award, they were honoured for surpassing expectations by maintaining and improving meal quality despite working in temporary kitchens.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare recently celebrated their Outstanding Service Contribution and Recognition Scheme (OSCARS) at an awards ceremony held in Nottingham on Friday 5 July. The scheme recognises exceptional healthcare professionals and teams for their significant contributions. A hospital catering team from a Mansfield based mental health hospital bagged an award.

Sarah Ward, Senior Catering Supervisor said: “The team were absolutely thrilled to win the Oscar. They are immensely proud of the work they have done at Blossomwood to keep the service running. The dedication and commitment they have shown is amazing and I could not wish for a better team”

NHS Team of the Year Award Winners!

The team excels in teamwork, collaborating to overcome obstacles and consistently deliver results. Their positive attitude, resilience and dedication has taken the catering service to new heights.

Paul Devlin, Chair of Nottinghamshire Healthcare, emphasised the importance of recognising the incredible efforts of colleagues and volunteers, stating, "It’s crucial that we celebrate our dedicated staff and volunteers, who do an amazing job each day in often challenging and pressured circumstances."

Emma Caldwell, Nottingham-born TV presenter, radio host, and voiceover, hosted the event. She said, "It was incredibly special to celebrate the amazing work of our local healthcare heroes. Their dedication and compassion are truly inspiring."

Simon Butler, Managing Director – Building Central at Tilbury Douglas and gold sponsor, added, "We are absolutely delighted to have sponsored the OSCARS awards ceremony. It’s a privilege to be part of such a special event that celebrates the outstanding contributions of NHS staff and volunteers."

Nottinghamshire Healthcare employs over 11,000 colleagues who help #MakeADifference every day. The Trust provides a wide range of healthcare services across Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, and South Yorkshire.

Full List of Winners:

· Unsung Hero Award – Non Clinical: Kyle Shim-Thomas, Family Liaison Officer, Nottinghamshire

· Unsung Hero Award – Clinical: Jasmine Downing, Deputy Ward Manager, Arnold Lodge, Leicestershire

· Leadership Award: Robert Mooken, Head of Quality Surveillance, Trustwide

· Team of the Year Award – Non Clinical: Blossomwood Catering Team, Blossomwood Mental Health Unit, Mansfield

· Team of the Year Award – Clinical: Eden Ward, Rampton Hospital, Retford

· Quality Improvement Award: Kay Richardson, Community Staff Nurse, Rushcliffe Community Nursing Team

· Outstanding Care and Compassion Award: CAMHS Family Therapy Team, Hopewood, Nottinghamshire

· Volunteer of the Year Award: CAMHS MHST Involvement and Participation Champions, Nottinghamshire

· Environmental Impact Award: Procurement Team and Communications Team, Trustwide

· Educator of the Year Award: Resuscitation Team, Trustwide

· Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Award: Lola Ayodele, Occupational Therapist, Mental Health Services for Older People City Mental Health Team

· Lifetime Achievement Award: Trudi Towl, Diabetic Nurse Specialist, South Community Diabetes Team