Mansfield healthcare provider rated 'good' overall and ‘outstanding’ in well-led by Government watchdog

A Mansfield care provider has recieved a fine report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its latest inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DICE Healthcare Limited, on Woodhouse Road, is a care at home service providing support to older people and younger adults, people living with dementia, people with a sensory impairment, people with a learning disability, autistic people and people with physical disabilities.

The provider was rated ‘good’ in the categories of safe, caring, effective and responsive and ‘outstanding’ in well led, leading to the overall ‘good’ rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors said in their report: “The provider and staff had created an exceptional shared vision and culture based on active listening, learning and building trust.

DICE Healthcare in Mansfield has been rated 'good' by the CQC. Photo: Google

"Leaders were always visible, very knowledgeable and extremely supportive, consistently helping staff develop in their roles to enable a continually improving service and maintain high-quality care.

“People were consistently protected and kept safe by staff who had an excellent understanding of risks.

"Risks were assessed and mitigated.

"There was a strong learning culture in which managers investigated incidents thoroughly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff managed medicines well and monitored people’s health to support healthy living.

"Staff worked with all agencies involved in people’s care for the best outcomes.

"People knew how to give feedback or make complaints and were confident the service took it seriously and acted on it.

“The provider ensured there were always enough staff with the right skills, knowledge and experience to support people in a way that kept them safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff received regular training, their competency was checked and had regular supervision with the managers to maintain high quality care.

"The service supported staff wellbeing exceptionally well.

"Staff felt supported and able to give feedback, were treated equally, free from bullying or harassment and had confidence in the management team.

People with protected characteristics felt supported.

"Staff understood their roles and responsibilities and managers worked with the local community to deliver the best possible care and were receptive to new ideas.

"There was a culture of continuous improvement with staff given time and resources to try new ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We assessed the service against ‘right support, right care, right culture’ guidance to make judgements about whether the provider guaranteed people with a learning disability and autistic people respect, equality, dignity, choices, independence and good access to local communities that most people take for granted.

“People and relatives were positive about the quality of their care.

"People said they felt safe and received high quality care from knowledgeable staff who treated them as individuals.

"Several people described how staff treated them and relatives kindly and with respect and ensured they were safe and well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One person told us, ‘basically they come and help me and ask if there is anything else I need – nothing needs to be improved’

"A relative told us, ‘I can’t pinpoint one thing they are just good at the whole thing and are so good’.

"People felt able to complain and gave examples of when they had raised an issue, that it was taken seriously and improvements made.”

Jane Fletcher, registered manager, said: “We’re very pleased, everyone has worked very hard.”