Mansfield GP surgery bids to tackle loneliness on Christmas Day

Christmas is supposed to be one of the most magical times of the year, but for people on their own the festive period can be very isolating.

However, one Mansfield doctor’s surgery has made tackling loneliness its mission during the Christmas period.

Oak Tree Lane doctor's surgery, off Jubilee Way South in Mansfield, is tackling loneliness this Christmas.

And as part of a continued scheme, lonely people in Mansfield can spend Christmas with its friendly healthcare staff this year after the GP surgery decided to open its doors on the big day.

The Oak Tree Lane Surgery in Mansfield will welcome anyone that would normally spend Christmas alone to its practice on Christmas Day this year from 9am to 12pm.

This is not the first year the practice will be opening its doors. It also opened last year for Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Nicola Ryan, the practice manager, said: “We know the winter months are very hard for the homeless but it is also hard for vulnerable, isolated and frail people.

“We do not want anyone in our community to spend Christmas alone.

“That is why we are inviting anyone who would be by themselves on Christmas Day to join us for some company and cheer.”

Staff will be providing hot and cold drinks, cakes, crackers, a quiz and a game of bingo.

If anyone would like to donate prizes for the games or a small gift to pass on to visitors they can drop this in at either Oak Tree Lane Surgery or Rosemary Street Health Centre.