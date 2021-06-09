Mansfield doctor allegedly sent nurse video of himself naked with his genitals covered only by a football scarf

Dr Vibert Noble, who practised in the Mansfield area, is currently involved in a medical malpractice hearing following the alleged incident in November 2018.

It has already been admitted and found proven by the Medical Practitioners’ Tribunal Service hearing, currently taking place in Manchester, that Dr Noble sent the video to the nurse and that in the footage he was naked – other than the scarf covering his genitals.

The alleged conduct of Mansfield doctor Vibert Noble is being examined by a medical tribunal

It has also been found that the doctor ‘caused’ the nurse to watch the video, knowing its pornographic content.

But the tribunal, which is set to last until Tuesday, June 15, will also investigate a number of other claims.

It is alleged that:

Dr Noble attended the nurse’s office wearing the scarf on November 5, 2018; He told her that ‘it was special and important’ to him and that it ‘had been in lots of special places’; The doctor stroked the scarf when he attended her office; He asked the nurse to wear the scarf while she watched the video; He positioned himself in her office so he could watch her viewing the video;

It is also alleged that the video had been created in such a way that it aimed to give the impression that the nurse, who has not been identified by the tribunal service, was actively involved in the creation of the footage – with words which implied she was filming it and by crediting her as the executive producer.

The hearing will also determine whether Dr Noble’s alleged actions were inappropriate towards the nurse because:

The scarf he wore to the office appeared to be the same one that featured in the video; He caused her to watch the video knowing its content; The video stated that any viewers should be over-18.

The panel must also determine whether the doctor’s conduct was sexually motivated and whether his fitness to practice in the future has been impeded.