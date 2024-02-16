Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre information event to share more on hospital development plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event is being hosted by Sherwood Forest Hospitals in the main reception of Mansfield Community Hospital in Stockwell Gate between 10am and 4pm on Tuesday 20 February.

The event is open to all. People attending can expect to learn more about the Trust’s plans to deliver even better access to tests and investigations they need in one visit, reducing the time it takes for patients to receive an ‘all clear’ or diagnosis sooner.

David Ainsworth, Director of Strategy and Partnerships at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “Community Diagnostic Centres are redefining the way patients access the vital tests and health checks they need across the country and we are proud to be further developing the first Centre to our area.

“This special event is a fantastic opportunity for people to find out more about the next steps of this exciting development, as well as learning more about how they could be one of hundreds of lucky people who will join our brilliant team working in the Centre.

“We hope that as many people come forward to learn more about this exciting development for our area. There’s no need to book onto the event – just turn up!”

The Trust announced its plans to bring Nottinghamshire’s first Community Diagnostics Centre or ‘CDC’ to Mansfield in February 2023, with the full facility eventually due to open its doors in summer 2025.

Since that date, the Trust – which also runs King’s Mill and Newark Hospitals – has managed to deliver more than 9,000 blood tests, heart scans, MRI full body scans and ultrasound scans.

The session is being held to share more details of plans to create the purpose-built, state-of-the art facility where a derelict building currently stands alongside the main Mansfield Community Hospital building.

Once the full range of services are running from the Centre’s new permanent home, the Mansfield Community Diagnostics Centre will also offer a full range of heart and lung tests, fertility checks and procedures including endoscopy where a simple camera can diagnose digestive problems.

The Centre will also create hundreds of jobs at the facility.