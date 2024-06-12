Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre hosts successful information event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust held its third engagement event on June 6, which attracted more than 50 residents, patients, and NHS workers eager to learn more about the ongoing developments and job opportunities at the site.

The recent engagement event celebrated Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) for successfully delivering over 20,000 tests to date, ahead of the opening of its purpose-built facility in March 2025.

Amanda Barrett, the Trust's Programme Manager for the project, said: “Mansfield CDC will serve as a one-stop shop for patients across Nottinghamshire, offering a wide range of tests in a single visit, reducing referral times and helping patients receive diagnoses more swiftly, as well as creating jobs for local people.”

During the event, the team shared insights into the wide range of almost 200 job opportunities coming to the CDC next year. Visitors were also given a visual representation of the new building, creating excitement for the future of the project.

Photo of members of the various teams who work across the CDC project

Dr James Thomas, the Clinical Lead for the project, said: “Work is really stepping-up on-site now in a way that people can really. See. This is a significant step toward the seeing our new state-of-the-art facility. The demolition and building works are not only focused on creating a new healthcare facility but also on implementing several green initiatives that will make the Centre a thoroughly modern facility that will be good for our patients and good for the environment."

The project features improved insulation, advanced Air Source Heat Pumps, efficient ventilation systems, and low-energy LED lighting, all designed to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions by over 20%. Additionally, the demolition waste management strategy targets a 90% recycling rate, with reclaimed materials being repurposed for the new construction. This includes crushing and reusing the brick and block fabric from the old building to form levels for the rebuild, significantly reducing the need for imported materials.

In addition to the construction updates, the Trust showcased its efforts to conserve the heritage of the former Victoria Hospital, inaugurated in 1948, by inviting the public to share their personal histories or pictures about the site to celebrate and preserve the rich history of the site as it transitions into becoming a modern healthcare facility. Those interested in contributing can email their stories and photos to [email protected].