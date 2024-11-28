Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) celebrates 50,000 tests in its first year

More than 50 people attended an event to mark Mansfield Community Diagnostic Centre delivering 50,000 tests in its first year. Patients, residents and NHS staff were among those who joined Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams to hear the latest about the project at Mansfield Community Hospital last week.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust shared the latest information on the building work that’s taking place to create the purpose-built centre, which is set to open in December 2025. Once completed, the new facility will provide dedicated space for a one-stop shop for patients to access a wide range of health checks in a single visit, reducing referral times and enabling patients to receive diagnoses more swiftly.

Despite the fact that building work only started in February 2024, the CDC has been providing tests to patients since October 2023 using existing space within Mansfield Community Hospital, as well as at Newark and Nottingham Road clinic.

Carl Miller, Clinical Deployment Lead for the project at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “Mansfield CDC is revolutionising diagnostic services, offering patients a seamless experience by bringing a range of tests together in one place. Our permanent facility will further enhance these services, with cutting-edge technology and additional capacity to meet the growing needs of our communities while creating local job opportunities.”

In recent months, the Trust has also made changes to improve patient experience at Mansfield Community Hospital and Newark Hospital. Due to increasing demand for blood tests, advanced booking is required to help staff manage the service more effectively.

While King's Mill Hospital continues to offer drop-in blood tests for all patients with a referral, those referred by their GPs for tests at Newark and Mansfield Community Hospital must pre-book appointments. Patients referred by hospital clinicians can still access the drop-in service. Appointments for all three sites can be pre-booked through the CDC website at www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/CDC.

The event also showcased the exciting career opportunities available at the CDC, visual plans for the new building, and the long-term benefits the project will deliver for patients across Nottinghamshire and beyond.

In addition to the construction updates, the Trust showcased its efforts to conserve the heritage of the former Victoria Hospital, built in 1948. Members of the public are invited to share their personal memories or pictures to celebrate and preserve the rich history of the site as it transitions into becoming a modern healthcare facility.

Staff members from Sherwood Forest Hospitals, the building contractor's site manager, and Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams.

Those interested in contributing can email their stories and photos to [email protected].

For more information about the CDC, its services, and upcoming developments, visit www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/CDC.