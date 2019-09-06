Mansfield care home praised by CQC in recent 'good' inspection

A care home in Mansfield has praised by the health watchdog CQC for the way it encourages a healthy diet in its patients.

Clipstone Hall and Lodge in Mansfield was rated as 'good' in its most recent inspection, with the watchdog praising its staffing quality and efforts to build relationships with its local community.

Staff at the care home celebrate the 'Good' overall rating.

The home was assessed across five categories – safety, effectiveness, care, responsiveness and leadership, achieving ‘good’ ratings across all criteria.

Inspectors noted that appropriate risk assessments were in place for both individuals and the environment, residents were encouraged to make their own decisions, staffing levels were sufficient to support their needs, care was tailored to suit the wishes of residents and staff were proactive in responding to their needs.

The report also acknowledged that staff encouraged residents to have a healthy varied diet, were good at highlighting concerns about all resident’s health needs and were efficient at getting them the appropriate support needed.

All efforts to maintain contact with local communities and previous hobbies and interests were also actively encouraged by staff at the home.

Offering residential dementia care and short-term respite care, Clipstone Hall and Lodge promotes a person-centred approach to care that provides residents with independence, compassion and empathy and plays a vital role in the local community.

Emma Hill, Home Manager at Clipstone Hall and Lodge, was full of praise for her team.

She said "I am very proud of the team, who are doing such a great job ensuring that residents are happy, well cared for and engaged in the many activities the home and the local community provide."