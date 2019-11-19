Mansfield campaigners protest to 'keep our NHS public' outside community hospital

Labour activists and protesters alike came out in force at Mansfield Community Hospital to campaign against the “privatisation” of the NHS.

Dozens of protesters showed their support for action group ‘Keep Our NHS Public’ (KONP) at the rally on November 16, which took place during the backdrop of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s second visit to our area.

Protesters call for the NHS to remain in public ownership ahead of the general election next month.

The protesters were sending a message that voters should “consider the danger” of a US-UK trade deal with Donald Trump, which they say would cause “further privatisation” of the NHS.

Mike Scott, spokesman for the KONP group, said: “We were very pleased with the turnout. It was particularly good to see a number of young people there as well.

“The main message of the day was that voters should consider the danger of further privatisation when they decide how to cast their votes, given the damage that a US trade deal would cause to the NHS.

"We want to ensure that the future of the NHS is front and centre in this election campaign.”

