More than two-thirds of English NHS trusts are failing a key target to start treatment for cancer patients within a month, NationalWorld analysis of NHS data shows.

Among them is SFH, which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals.

The Royal College of Radiologists has issued a stark warning that staff shortages mean patients are facing worsening delays for tests or to start chemotherapy or radiotherapy, adding that every four-week delay to treatment increases the risk of death by about 10 per cent.

Almost every UK cancer centre surveyed by the College said shortages had led to patients’ treatment being delayed, with around a quarter saying they were experiencing delays on a weekly basis.

NHS rules in England say healthcare providers should ensure that at least 96 per cent of cancer patients start treatment within 31 days of doctors deciding to treat them, and what to treat them with.

But in April, NHS England data shows 94 out of 136 hospital trusts, 69 per cent, failed to meet this target, with some not even managing to treat 80 per cent of patients within the target window.

SFH only narrowly missed its target, with 107 out of 115 patients treated starting treatment within the Government’s 31-day objective, meaning 93 per cent started treatment within the targeted timescale.

Across the country as a whole, the target was achieved for only 90 per cent of patients, with about 2,300 patients forced to wait longer than a month.

Charlotte Ainger, SFH associate director of operations – planned care, said: “We know there’s a patient behind each and every statistic and appreciate the impact waiting for diagnosis and treatment can have.

"We continue to work hard to ensure patients can access the treatment they need and deserve as quickly as possible.”

“In April, 93 per cent of our patients began cancer treatment within 31 days of treatment being decided – and although this is very slightly below the Government target it is still a considerable achievement and our highest figure since August 2021.

“Our hard-working staff continued to prioritise cancer treatment.

"Since January 2023 we have consistently met the two-week wait standard for referrals from GPs.”

Duane Mclean, deputy chief operating officer for elective pathways at NUH said: “Treating our urgent and cancer patients remains a priority and we know there is more to do

"We would like to apologise to patients who are waiting longer than we would like and we would like to reassure them that we continue to work hard to improve wait times for treatment.

“Nottingham University Hospitals receives on average 2,900 new two week wait referrals and 450 new 31-day referrals each month.