Mansfield and Ashfield one of the worst affected areas for GP closures and mergers

Patients in Mansfield and Ashfield are some of the worst affected in the UK for doctors surgery closures and mergers, new research has revealed.

Research conducted using Freedom of Information requests showed that 138 surgeries closed in the UK in 2018, affecting an estimated 519,500 patients.

Mansfield and Ashfield Clinical Commissioning Group.

In north Nottinghamshire the research found that 11,088 patients had been affected by the closures or mergers, impacting the area covered by Mansfield and Ashfield clinical commissioning group (CCG).

This placed the area joint-tenth in the country for the most patients affected and suggests there are added strains on the area's GPs as patients look for new surgeries.

A fifth of the closures in 2018 involved mergers where smaller organisations are taken over by larger ones nearby to form super surgeries.

However, patients hit by outright closures usually have to register with a new practice, which may be further away and involves a complicated journey by public transport.

Think tank Patients Association said this can be "hugely disruptive" and that the figures should be "alarming" for patients.

Rachel Power, of the association, said: "Patients will be right to feel alarmed. Many may be left wondering if their practice might be next. It's particularly concerning to see smaller practices being forced to shut up shop.

"Many of their patients will have built strong relationships with their family doctor over many years. These closures could leave patients facing long waits, and push more towards A&E – which we know is under severe pressure itself."

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairman of the Royal College of GPs said: "These figures are sad but, unfortunately, not surprising.

"GPs and our teams are working to our absolute limits to provide safe, high-quality care, while general practice is under intense pressure, and this is resulting in some GPs leaving the profession, and in other cases forcing them to close their doors.

"But when a practice closes it's heartbreaking for everyone involved, especially those patients who have to travel long distances to their new surgery and get to know new teams."

Data from NHS Digital showed the number of qualified, full-time GPs fell from 29,190 in March 2018 to 28,697.

But NHS England, which runs the health service, said it 'refuted' the Pulse figures. It pointed to its own data which suggested the pace of closures was slowing.

A spokesman said: "In England there were fewer closures and patient dispersals in 2017/18 compared with 2016/17.

"Thousands of practices continue to be helped through the GP resilience programme, where investment has been increased from a planned £8million in 2019/20 to £13million."

Mansfield and Ashfield CCG has been contacted for a comment about the figures and whether there are any planned closures or mergers.