Mansfield and Ashfield hospitals' climate team honoured at top awards

The climate action team at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals – was recognised as a finalist in Health Service Journal awards’ environmental sustainability category.

The team, set up in January 2020, includes 25 staff members supporting climate action and sustainability.

Hailing the recognition as ‘fantastic’, Dr Helena Clements, clinical climate lead and consultant paediatrician, said: “We’ve had enormous backing from senior leaders and the trust board, the largest being the creation and commitment to our Green Plan, which recognises the link between climate and health and outlines targets that will support the NHS’s net-zero commitment.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust's climate action team.

Kimberley Cannon, trust sustainability service lead, said: “Trust colleagues have been hugely supportive of the impactful changes that aid sustainability and patient care, such as our reusable sharps bins that have saved more than 77 tonnes of carbon and 26t of plastic since implementation.”