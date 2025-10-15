Local mum highlights importance of RSV vaccine in pregnancy

A local mum is encouraging pregnant people to get their vaccination for the RSV virus, which can be fatal to newborns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jodie Mottishaw, 28, from Mansfield, received the vaccination for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) at King’s Mill Hospital last year whilst she was pregnant with her baby boy, Declan, who is now seven months old. x8g3qyt

The vaccination was introduced in September 2024 to reduce cases of RSV in babies. The virus is responsible for around 30,000 hospitalisations of children under five each year and between 20 and 30 infant deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Babies haven’t had the chance to build up immunity to the virus, and this, coupled with their small airways can lead to severe bronchiolitis which can be fatal in some cases. Symptoms of RSV may be a runny or blocked nose, a cough, sneezing, tiredness, high temperature and irritability. Babies may also feed less than usual.

Jodie and Declan

Respiratory issues run heavily in Jodie’s family and Jodie herself suffers from asthma. She wanted to give her son the best protection possible, knowing the serious risks that RSV poses to newborn babies.

She explained, “RSV has harmed too many babies for too many years, and I feel relieved knowing there’s finally a vaccine that can offer protection to our children.

“Our children’s safety is everything, and it is thanks to mass vaccinations that illnesses such as polio and measles have been pushed to record lows. I believe that RSV could be next on this list if we all do our part during pregnancy and get vaccinated to protect our babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Declan is now seven months old, and I want to give special thanks for the maternity team, transitional care team and NICU for his safe delivery and care thereafter.”

The RSV vaccine is offered to those who are 28 weeks pregnant as it will temporarily boost their antibody levels, which will transfer to their unborn child via the placenta. This will help to protect babies in the first few months after they are born.

Babies do not receive a vaccination for RSV, so it is even more important for parents-to-be to get vaccinated to ensure their baby is protected during the most vulnerable period of their life.

Amy Worsley, Antenatal Suite Co-Ordinator, encourages all those who qualify for the vaccine to take up the offer and said, "As a midwife, I strongly recommend having the RSV vaccine alongside other routine pregnancy vaccinations. Protecting your baby begins before birth, and by getting vaccinated during pregnancy, you're giving your newborn essential protection during those vulnerable first months of life.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vaccine is available from the Vaccination Station which is located on the approach to the Antenatal Suite at King’s Mill Hospital. The Trust has two dedicated maternity vaccinators who can offer walk-in appointments from 8am – 6pm Monday to Fridays (excluding bank holidays), or scheduled appointments between 9am and 5pm Monday – Friday.

Those based in Newark and the surrounding areas can also book in with the midwife at the Sherwood Women’s Centre at Newark Hospital, with appointments available on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Since it was introduced last year, Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust have administered over 1,200 RSV vaccines. It is important that all pregnant people receive their vaccine during pregnancy.