The Christmas event served as a cornerstone of community unity, providing a welcoming space for residents to come together, celebrate, and create cherished memories.

From lively activities and entertainment to delicious food and beverages, every aspect of the event was thoughtfully curated to foster a sense of belonging and inclusion among attendees. In addition to the festivities at the Community Centre, we extended our outreach efforts by delivering food to three supported housing projects within Nottingham.

This initiative aimed to ensure that individuals and families facing challenges, particularly during the holiday season, had access to nutritious meals and essential supplies. Through these endeavours, we were able to spread warmth, kindness, and goodwill throughout the Beechdale community and extend our support to vulnerable individuals and families in need. The grant provided us with the resources and flexibility to organise impactful events and initiatives that brought hope and joy to those we serve.

LOCAL CARE HOME PRESENTS CHEQUE TO LOCAL CHARITY

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with a disability or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales by offering grants to help people connect or re-connect with others in their local community.

The care home welcomed Shanine Fasasi, Meraj Jahan and Frederick Boakye from the charity to a small gathering in the home’s garden to receive the cheque and celebrate being awarded the grant.

Frederick Boakye, Community Project Lead said “Receiving the grant from Barchester Care Home was an invaluable opportunity that deeply resonates with us. It represents far more than just financial support; it is a powerful endorsement of our mission, our vision, and the impact we aspire to achieve in our community. The grant has become a testament to the belief and confidence Barchester Care Home has in our organisation’s ability to effect positive change. It signifies a shared commitment to addressing pressing social issues and a recognition of the importance of collaboration in driving meaningful change.

As stewards of this support, we are deeply grateful for the trust and investment placed in us by Barchester Care Home and we are committed to effectively advancing our mission and fulfilling our shared vision of a better, more equitable world.

Jodie Rakhar, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities, ensuring all the diverse community can come together to celebrate special events, like we do with in our care home. Community spirit is key to ensuring everyone from all different walks of life can come together and support one another.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.