Local care home joins hundreds of other care home residents for Barchester's Beat The Clock Quiz
and live on Freeview channel 276
The inaugural Beat The Clock Quiz, Barchester’s version of Countdown, took place on 26th March 2024 when Hall Park got super competitive and took on its sister homes from all over the country to find out which Barchester home or hospital was the best at word puzzles, crunching numbers and solving conundrums. It was dictionaries at the ready as the homes battled it out to discover who would prevail.
General Manager, Jodie Rakhra said: “We’ve got some real quiz fanatics at our home, we are very competitive - our residents love taking part in anything where winning is involved and losing is not an option! Everyone was desperate to come up with the longest word!”
Pauline Bosworth, a resident at Hall Park care home commented: “It has been such a fun afternoon, I always love a quiz no matter what it is! It was wonderful to see everyone in all the other homes joining in. I really enjoyed getting together with my fellow residents to take on the other homes – it is amazing how competitive everyone gets!”
Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.
For more information pleasecontact Jodie Rakhra General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home on 0115 9758750, or email[email protected]