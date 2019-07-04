Live band performance at all day charity fun day.

A Warsop based rock band leader will be performing with his group at a charity family fun day to raise funds for Huntington's Disease Association.

Liberator will be performing at the William IV pub in Mansfield on July 27 where the fun day is set to take place.

They are described as having a unique sound by combining hard hitting riffs with melodic vocals and fast solos. The band formed in 2014 and consists of five members, Nathan Wilson on drums ,Andy Munro Bass - Robert Hilton, Lead Guitar - Mike Bower Rhythm Guitar - Daniel Burnham. Vocals.

Mike Bower, band founder from Warsop, is looking forward to the event and said: "I made the band, I made a account on a website called Join My Band, I advertised for musicians and the members got in touch with me from that.

"We are heavily influenced by the new wave of British heavy metal era bands including Saxon, Judas Priest and Manowar, we got offered the event by a friend of mine who is also in a band on the line up.

"We are happy to support good causes, we enjoy performing in front of people and hoping they have a great time"

Chris Rodgers, Landlord said: "The family fun day is to raise funds for a good cause like the Huntington Disease Association, one of our regulars suffers from the disease and it was predominantly her idea and we thought it would be excellent to get behind her and support the cause.

"There will be loads of entertainment and fun activities for people to enjoy like fairground rides , live bands various stalls, a barbecue , a raffle and a ice cream van.

"We will be starting the day at 12 pm but there is no finish time, as long as there people out enjoying the day we will keep the fun going, we are hoping we have a good turnout to make sure we raise some funds for a wonderful charity"

For more informtaion on the event get in touch with William IV pub via Facebook or call 01623 232481