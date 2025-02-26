Life is 'Good' for Mansfield care home after latest CQC inspection
Maun View, on Chesterfield Road South, which is operated by Runwood Homes Limited, was previously rated as ‘reuqires improvement’ but inspectors saw that the home had worked hard on all areas and now rate it ‘Good’ for safety, responsiveness, care, effectiveness and leadership, leading to the overall ‘Good’ rating.
Dr Gavin O’Hare-Connolly, managing director for Runwood Homes said; “I am delighted to see Maun View back to the ‘good’ standard we expect for all who share our homes.
"The management team and whole staff group at Maun View have worked tirelessly to ensure our standards are both embedded and sustained,
"I am very grateful to all who play a part in the care delivery at Maun View for their dedication, professionalism and genuine care”.
In their report, CQC inspectors said: “At the last inspection, there were breaches of regulations relating to safe care and treatment and good governance.
"At this assessment we found the service were no longer in breach of regulations and improvements had been made.
"The overall rating for this service as a result of the findings at this assessment has changed to ‘Good’.
"Medicines were managed safely by trained staff.
"People were protected from the risk of abuse and neglect as the provider ensured there were robust safeguarding processes in place
"Risks were assessed and risk reduction measures were in place.
"Staff knew people and their needs well.
"The home was clean, and the environment was maintained to maximise people’s safety.
"Staff referred people to healthcare professionals in a timely manner.
"Care plans were person centred and reflected people’s needs.
"Governance processes were embedded and highlighted areas for improvement.
"Staff told us they enjoyed working at Maun View as the culture was open and honest.
"The management team were experienced and knew the service and people they supported well.
"There was a strong learning culture which drove service improvement.
“People told us they felt safe living at Maun View and that they received support from kind and capable staff.
"People, their relatives, staff, and partners spoke highly of the care provided.
"People told us staff empowered them to make their own choices and supported them to maintain their independence.
"People knew the management team well and felt able to raise concerns and share ideas when needed.
"People said staff respected their right to privacy and regular reviews ensured people received care which was aligned with their needs and wishes.
"There were effective working relationships with other professionals which improved the outcomes for people using the service.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.