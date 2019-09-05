Kirkby woman praised for life-saving actions at Nottingham train station

A Kirkby woman's "heroic" actions have been praised after she helped save a woman's life at Nottingham train station.

Gemma Reid-Kerr, 39, of David Street, was working at the station with colleague Owen Lee-Johnson when a woman collapsed on platform three.

Nottingham Train Station.

The 76-year-old Yaxley woman collapsed and stopped breathing, and the duo were the first staff to reach her.

While Kirkby woman Gemma immediately began administering CPR, Mr Lee-Johnson set a defibrillator and began administering shocks.

They continued with the CPR until paramedics arrived to take over and the woman was taken to hospital.

Now the pair are to receive Royal Humane Society resuscitation certificates and have won the personal praise of Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society.

Andrew said: "This is yet another incident which hammers home the need for as many people as possible to learn CPR techniques. If a life is to be saved during an incident of this nature it is essential that CPR is administered as rapidly as possible.

"I’m sure that every one who learns the procedure probably hopes they’ll never be called on to use it. But as this incident shows, it can, as it did here, make the difference between life and death.”

No date has yet been fixed for presentation of the awards but it is expected to take place in the near future.