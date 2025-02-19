Kirkby care home 'requires improvement' after latest CQC inspection
Ashfield Nursing Home on Beech Avenue, which is run by Ashfield Specialist Care Ltd, was rated ‘good’ in the ‘effective’, ‘caring’ and ‘responsive’ categories, but was rated ‘requires improvement’ in the ‘safe’ and ‘well-led’ categories, giving it an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’.
In its report, the CQC said: “We have identified breaches in relation to the environment and governance systems.
"The environment was not always maintained, we found issues with equipment and maintence of the home.
"This placed people at an increased risk of harm.
"We found governance systems in place either failed to identify issues or where issues had been identified timely action was not taken.
"We asked the provider for an action plan in response to our concerns, the provider responded in a timely manner addressing the issues we found.
"People told us staff knew them well and they received their prescribed medicines safely.
"Staff had guidance to support people safely.
"The environment and equipment in it were not always maintained and kept safe.
"We received mixed feedback from people, their relatives and staff about the environment.
"Infection prevention and control measures in place needed further work to ensure the home was clean and the risk of infection minimised.
"Governance systems were not always effective which meant there were missed opportunities to drive service improvement and improve people’s experience.
"Staff knew how to safeguard people from the risk of abuse – however, processes in place to protect people from financial abuse were not always followed.
"The provider was receptive to this feedback and acted to ensure all people were protected.
“People told us they were cared for by kind and caring staff.”
Your Chad has contacted the home for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.