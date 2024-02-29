King's Mill Hospital sweeps up!
Kingsmill Hospital had three people shortlisted for national awards
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kingsmill Hospital had three people shortlisted for awards in cleaning and portering with Paula Brooks winning auditor of the year!
Glen Page was runner up in the newcomer of the year award, while David Etchells came runner up in the Outstanding Contribution to Patient Experience award.
The final was in London on the 22nd February.