King's Mill Hospital sweeps up!

Kingsmill Hospital had three people shortlisted for national awards
By Glen PageContributor
Published 29th Feb 2024, 13:06 GMT
Kingsmill Hospital had three people shortlisted for awards in cleaning and portering with Paula Brooks winning auditor of the year!

Glen Page was runner up in the newcomer of the year award, while David Etchells came runner up in the Outstanding Contribution to Patient Experience award.

The final was in London on the 22nd February.

