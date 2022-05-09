King's Mill Hospital staff miss one in 20 working days as absence rates soar

The Royal College of Nursing said overstretched workers are at breaking point, with many experienced nurses leaving the profession, while the British Medical Association has called on the Government to "focus on the protection and wellbeing" of the NHS workforce.

NHS Digital figures show 5.65 per cent of the available full-time equivalent working days for staff in the Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals – were classed as absent.

The figures show 6.23 per cent of nurses and health visitors, 2.88 per cent of doctors and 7.26 per cent of midwives were absent.

Across England, NHS staff absences soared to 6.17 per cent, the second-highest mark since records began in 2009 and only marginally behind April 2020’s 6.2 per cent.

Anxiety, stress, depression and other mental health reasons were the primary factor, accounting for 23.7 per cent of all absences, followed by coughs and colds at 12.7 per cent and infectious diseases at 9.5 per cent.

At SFH, 1,713.65 full-time equivalent days were lost due to Covid-19, separate NHS Digital figures show.

Patricia Marquis, RCN England director, said: “These services cannot afford to lose loyal, hard-working professionals to avoidable illnesses on top of tens of thousands of nursing vacancies.”

She urged employers to work with nursing staff so they can better care for patients and prevent many from missing work or even leaving the profession entirely.

Dr David Wrigley, BMA council deputy chairman, said the NHS faces an unprecedented staffing crisis without government action.

The BMA called for greater Covid-19 testing, more personal protective equipment provision and more targeted public health measures during the final quarter of last year, when staff absences reached their highest point since records began.

The Department for Health and Social Care said it is supporting the health and wellbeing of NHS staff by providing targeted psychological support and treatment, occupational health sessions, and investment in ‘wellbeing conversations’.

A spokesman said: “We have record numbers of staff working in the NHS, including more than 4,200 more doctors and more than 12,100 more nurses compared with January 2022.”