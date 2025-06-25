King's Mill Hospital pledges support to family fundraising for bereavement support

The trust that runs King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton has pledged to improve its bereavement services after a family launch fundraiser following the death of their daughter.

The fundraiser has been set up by a family after their 14-month-old daughter, Lily-Anne, passed away.

Since her passing the family have struggled to get the support they need from King’s Mill Hospital so they want to raise funds to help other families in the future.

The Go Fund Me fundraising page says: “I want and need to make a change to this in Lily-Anne’s honour so that no parent has to go through what is the worst time of their lives alone, unsupported and without the care and attention their lost one should receive.

“I will be fundraising for a Bereavement Support Team and Bereavement Suite at King’s Mill Hospital.

“I know it takes a lot to change things within the NHS but I'm hoping the power of a mother’s love and the support from others can make these changes.

“I am hoping to raise a substantial amount to put towards the Trust to start making these changes within the hospital.

“Should these changes not be able to be made all money raised will go to 4Louis Charity, which provides cuddle cots, cuddle mats and memory boxes to hospitals to support bereaved parents.”

Sherwood Forest Hospital Trust has offered to support Lily-Anne’s family to improve their services.

Dr Simon Roe, chief medical officer at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “On behalf of the Trust, I want to express my sincere condolences to Lily-Anne’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“While we have a dedicated Bereavement team and plans in place to assist staff in providing advice, guidance and memory-making opportunities to families who have experienced a bereavement, the team doesn’t provide ongoing support such as counselling.

“Like other Trusts across the country, bereaved families are signposted to local and national organisations for advice and support.

“We are committed to improving our services and continue to work with our local and regional partners to consider potential developments in relation to bereavement care.

“We are grateful to Lily-Anne’s family for wanting to improve others’ experiences during what is a distressing time for them.

“We are keen to work with them to consider how any money raised might support our bereavement services as a lasting legacy for their daughter.”

To make a donation visit gofund.me/6265257e.