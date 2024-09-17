King’s Mill Hospital amongst just 6.8 per cent of NHS Hospitals rated as 'Outstanding'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospita is among just 6.8 per cent of NHS Hospitals rated as 'Outstanding', according to the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King's Mill Hospital, in Sutton In Ashfield, received the top rating following the latest inspection in November 2022.

The new study, by medical negligence specialists Patient Claim Line, shows that 49 per cent of NHS hospitals in England are currently performing below standard, being rated ‘Requires Improvement’ or ‘Inadequate’ by CQC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study shows 44 per cent of NHS hospitals in England are ‘Good’, which means they are “performing well and meeting expectations”.

King's Mill Hospital, located in Sutton In Ashfield, is amongst just 6.8% of NHS Hospitals rated as 'Outstanding'.

The areas with the most hospitals that failed to meet all required standards by the CQC are London, with 16 hospitals, followed by Manchester and Sheffield, with four hospitals each.

Trainee Solicitor at Patient Claim Line, Nermeen Salahuddin, said: "We are deeply concerned by the recent findings that 49% of NHS hospitals in England have been awarded low scores by the independent regulator of health and social care, the Care Quality Commission. These ratings highlight serious issues in patient safety, care quality, and hospital management.

“As solicitors that represent individuals affected by medical negligence, we see firsthand the devastating impact that substandard care can have on patients and their families. It is imperative that immediate steps are taken to address these deficiencies and ensure that all patients receive the safe, high-quality care they deserve. We urge the NHS and the government to prioritize these issues and take swift action to improve hospital standards across the country."