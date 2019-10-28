King's Mill stroke ward champion who went 'above and beyond' nominated for top award

An activity coordinator who "took time to get to know her patients" on King's Mill Hospitals' stroke ward is up for a top award.

Anita Edwards is one of three health professionals shortlisted for the people’s award at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust’s staff excellence awards.

The people’s award - supported by your Chad - gives people the opportunity to say thank you and recognise a member of staff or a team who has gone the extra mile to provide outstanding care to you or a family member.

And Ms Edwards, who works in the hospital's stroke ward, was nominated by Kate Phillips, whose mother suffered a stroke and was under her care for more than 100 days - including her birthday.

The doting daughter described how the coordinator went the extra mile to make sure her mum felt comfortable on her big day, making sure her hair and make-up was done and "taking the time to do things she enjoyed.

She said: "Mum was there for over 100 days, so we spent a lot of time on the stroke ward.

"What she did for her was above and beyond. Mum had her birthday there, and she came to do her hair and make-up, made flowers for her and was watching Wimbledon - which she really enjoys.

"We had quite a lot of patients come and go, and you could really notice the way she took the time to get to know her new patients.

"There was one patient who told her she really enjoys playing dominoes, so she arranged for everyone to get together and play it. This was the effort she puts in.

"I'd like to say a massive thank you to her for the massive impact and effort she put in."

The winners will be announced next month at the staff excellence awards finals.