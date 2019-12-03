King's Mill scanner appeal hits huge milestone thanks to £10K donation

King’s Mill Hospital’s appeal to raise £550,000 for a new gamma scanner has hit a huge milestone thanks to a donation from a breast cancer support group.

The appeal by Sherwood Forest Hospitals to raise the big figure has been boosted by the £10,000 donation from the Amazon Breast Care Support Group, a fundraising and supportive charity for people with breast cancer.

Representatives from the Amazon Breast Cancer Support Group presenting a 10,000 cheque to King's Mill Hospital.

The group, which supports the Sutton hospital throughout the year by buying specialist equipment, donated the funds as part of its ongoing fundraising initiative – and took the appeal to £450,000, within £100,000 of its target.

The Amazon group was set up 25 years ago by breast cancer patients who wanted to offer each other, and other patients, vital support.

Since then it has grown to become one of the biggest charitable supporters of the hospital.

Geoff Stafford, the group’s secretary, said the scanner appeal is vital for supporting breast cancer patients in Mansfield and Ashfield.

He said: “We fundraise in various ways, such as through raffles, race events, fashion shows and marathons, as well as donations from the public.

“We regularly buy equipment for King’s Mill and decided we wanted to give £10,000 to the Gamma Scanner Appeal and give it a boost.

“We’re excited that the appeal is so close to its target as we know that the new technology will also help in diagnosing breast cancer in patients.”

The money raised through the campaign will be used to buy a new gamma scanner with CT scanning technology for the nuclear medicine department at King’s Mill.

It will enable more than 2,000 patients each year to have advanced scans and revolutionise how they are diagnosed and treated.

Rob Bradley, nuclear medicine specialist at the trust, added: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Amazon Breast Care Support Group for their generous donation to our appeal – thank you.

“We’ve had some fantastic donations from the public, local groups, staff and businesses throughout the appeal which have helped us get so close to our appeal target and making a difference.”

Donations to the appeal can be made by texting 70070 and quoting SFHC18 to donate £5 or £10.