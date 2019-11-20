King's Mill Hospital to host memorial events to remember people we have lost

Chaplains at Sutton's King's Mill Hospital are set to host a series of events that remember 'those we have lost' this Christmas.

Starting from next week, there will be a number of special services and memorials held at the hospital's chapel, which aim to make the Christmas season easier for anyone who has lost someone close to them.

King's Mill Hospital will host the memorial events.

On Wednesday, November 27, there will be an intensive care advent service of remembrance held at 11.30am at the Faith Centre, followed by refreshments.

On November 29 there will be a special children and baby memorial service held at 7pm, also in the Faith Centre.

And on Thursday, December 5 and December 12 there will be a service to remember the special people in your life who have died. These will both be held at 7pm in the Faith Centre.

Edith Dawson, lead chaplain at the trust, said: “We know that the festive season can be difficult for those who have lost someone, so we thought we would do a series of services to give families and friends the chance to remember their loved ones that they have lost.

"Anyone is welcome to attend a service, please just let us know if you would like to come along.”

If you are interested in attending any of the memorial services, call the SFH chaplaincy service on 01623 622 515 using extension 3047.