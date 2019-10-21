King's Mill Hospital critical care nurse who 'went extra mile' up for top award

A critical care nurse who "went the extra mile" for a stroke patient on his ward is in the running for a top award.

Phil Bolger is one of three health professionals shortlisted for the people’s award at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust’s staff excellence awards.

The people’s award - supported by your Chad - gives people the opportunity to say thank you and recognise a member of staff or a team who has gone the extra mile to provide outstanding care to you or a family member.

And Mr Bolger, who works in the critical care unit, was nominated by Natasha Henson, whose partner Alex Winfield suffered a stroke last year at just 30 years old.

Miss Henson, who works night shifts, says the nurse treated her partner "like his only patient" and made her feel confident going to work, "knowing Alex was in his care".

She said: "Alex was with Phil for five weeks, and during that time he treated him like he was still a normal person, despite the stroke.

"He would talk to him like he was a normal young person, asking about his interests, talking about motorcycling and making him feel like nothing had happened.

"He always made him comfortable, would give him a shave and made him at home.

"And because I often worked night shifts I would get anxious leaving him in hospital. But because I know he was in good care I felt confident going to work and knowing Alex was in his care.

"While we were there we had a lot of contact with different people, and everyone did a great job, but he stood out above the rest."

The winners will be announced next month at the staff excellence awards finals.