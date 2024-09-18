It's all smiles at two dental surgeries in Mansfield and Sutton after CQC praise
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) sank its teeth into Thackeray Dental Care, on Rufford Avenue, Mansfield, and Sutton Smile Centre, at The Old School House on Church Street.
And inspectors liked what they saw, judging that regulations were being met in all five categories of their review. These categories determined whether the surgeries were safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.
The Mansfield practice, led by Simon Thackeray, has been providing private dental care for adults and children since 1997. It currently has five treatment rooms and employs five dentists, two hygienists, six dental nurses, two managers and three receptionists.
The CQC report said: “Patients are treated with dignity and respect. There is effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement.
“Patient feedback provided a positive view of the dental team and the care by the practice.
“One patient said: ‘I have received nothing but outstanding care.’ Another commented: ‘Each staff member I have encountered has been polite and kind.’
"Patients also commented positively about the standards of cleanliness at the practice.”
The CQC revealed that it carried out an assessment of Sutton Smile Centre “in response to information of concern received”.
However, after weighing up all the evidence, the inspector found that the practice does “meet regulations and has systems in place to manage risks”.
The report went on: ”Infection control procedures follow published guidance, and there is effective leadership.”
Sutton Smile Centre is part of the dental group provider, Nationwide Healthcare, of Nottingham, and offers NHS and private treatment. It has seven treatment rooms and employs five dentists, a hygienist, six dental nurses, two of whom also cover reception duties, and a receptionist.
The CQC inspector said: “Six patients responded to an online request for feedback, and all were complimentary of the practice.
"Comments included: ‘The team put you at ease and make you feel comfortable and relaxed’.
"Others reported that patients were treated with respect, and staff were lovely, offering a brilliant, swift and compassionate service.”