Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s all smiles at a couple of dental practices in Mansfield and Sutton after they received glowing praise from a health watchdog.

And inspectors liked what they saw, judging that regulations were being met in all five categories of their review. These categories determined whether the surgeries were safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mansfield practice, led by Simon Thackeray, has been providing private dental care for adults and children since 1997. It currently has five treatment rooms and employs five dentists, two hygienists, six dental nurses, two managers and three receptionists.

Thackeray Dental Care, led by Simon Thackeray, in Mansfield has been providing treatment since 1997.

The CQC report said: “Patients are treated with dignity and respect. There is effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement.

“Patient feedback provided a positive view of the dental team and the care by the practice.

“One patient said: ‘I have received nothing but outstanding care.’ Another commented: ‘Each staff member I have encountered has been polite and kind.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Patients also commented positively about the standards of cleanliness at the practice.”

The CQC revealed that it carried out an assessment of Sutton Smile Centre “in response to information of concern received”.

However, after weighing up all the evidence, the inspector found that the practice does “meet regulations and has systems in place to manage risks”.

The report went on: ”Infection control procedures follow published guidance, and there is effective leadership.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sutton Smile Centre is part of the dental group provider, Nationwide Healthcare, of Nottingham, and offers NHS and private treatment. It has seven treatment rooms and employs five dentists, a hygienist, six dental nurses, two of whom also cover reception duties, and a receptionist.

The CQC inspector said: “Six patients responded to an online request for feedback, and all were complimentary of the practice.

"Comments included: ‘The team put you at ease and make you feel comfortable and relaxed’.

"Others reported that patients were treated with respect, and staff were lovely, offering a brilliant, swift and compassionate service.”