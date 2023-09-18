Inspectors find improvements in services at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust

Watch more videos on Shots!

And the report has highlighted several areas of improvement at both Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) and Nottingham City Hospital (NCH).

The inspection of maternity services was carried out to check on improvements since the last inspection when the service was rated inadequate overall.

Following the inspection, the trust’s overall rating for well-led has gone up from inadequate to requires improvement.

The CQC has found improvements at both the NUH-run QMC and Nottingham City Hospitals after its latest inspection. Photo: Submitted

The overall rating for maternity at NCH has gone up from inadequate to requires improvement, while its rating for responsive has gone up from requires improvement to good.

It’s safe and well-led rating has risen from inadequate to requires improvement, its effective rating remains as requires improvement and caring rating remains as good.

The overall rating for maternity at QMC has gone up from inadequate to requires improvement, the rating for responsive has gone up from requires improvement to good.

The QMC’s safe and well-led rating has gone up from inadequate to requires improvement, effective remains as requires improvement and caring remains as good.

The overall rating for the trust remains as requires improvement, while the overall rating for NCH has gone up to good and the overall rating for QMC remains as requires improvement.

Greg Rielly, CQC deputy director of operations in the midlands, said: “When we inspected NUH, it was positive to see improvements had been made across both maternity services and the trust’s leadership.

“At both maternity services, we saw an improvement in the level of care being provided to people and their babies since we last rated both services as inadequate.

"It is positive to see that the trust is now on an improvement journey to bring about better and safer care.

“Staff in both maternity services were kind and understood the personal, cultural, religious, and social needs of each person and showed understanding and a non-judgmental attitude when caring for or discussing people with mental health needs.

“At our last inspection, we had concerns around the values and behaviours of some members of the executive team and the negative impact this had on the wider trust.

"During this inspection, we saw a team that consistently led with integrity who were open and honest in their approach.

“The executive team’s actions matched their words and owned up to their mistakes rather than blaming their team or making excuses.

"However, while the culture across the trust was improving and encouraged openness and honesty at all levels within the organisation, some staff still didn’t always feel able to raise concerns without fear of retribution.

“Leaders were aware of this and were working to create a workplace that is free from bullying, harassment, racism, and discrimination so we hope to see an improved picture soon.

“Within maternity services, staff must ensure thorough risk assessments are undertaken to ensure people and their babies are free from harm and abuse.

"Improvements are also needed to ensure medicines are stored and administered safely.”

Anthony May, NUH chief executive, said: “We are pleased that the CQC has recognised the improvements that colleagues at NUH have worked hard to deliver, both in terms of our maternity services, and in the leadership and culture of the organisation.

“I want to thank our teams who work tirelessly to make our hospitals a better place and take pride in delivering the best possible care for patients.

“Most importantly I hope the report provides confidence to local mothers and families who choose to give birth under our care and that anyone who has had a poor experience can see the positive changes we are making, as well as listening to feedback and embedding improvements.

“I am clear though, that further improvements are vital, and in some areas, we need to do more to rebuild trust within our community.”

Amanda Sullivan, chief executive at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, added: “I am pleased to see this report, which shows improvements to both maternity services and leadership at NUH.

"I want to pay tribute to the hard work of the staff and the leadership team in bringing about this positive change.