Insights from local communities are helping to shape future health and care services

A group of people take part in a focus group.

Health and care organisations are listening to local communities to help shape the way services are delivered.

The Integrated Care System, which is made up of health, care and voluntary organisations in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, has just published an Insight Report which shares some of the key findings from local work to listen to communities over the past year. This includes feedback from people who have been referred for diagnostic tests, insights from children and young people about what worries them the most and information from diabetic people about how they want to manage their condition.

The information is being used to shape local health and care services including tailoring how lung cancer checks are delivered where people live and supporting residents in rural farming communities to tackle the issues of loneliness and isolation linked to suicide. It will also be used to respond to the Government’s listening exercise on the future of the NHS as part of its 10 year plan.

Amanda Sullivan, Chief Executive at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “The Insight Report brings together some of the great work health, care and voluntary sector partners are doing to listen to local people about their experiences, challenges and what’s important to them. We use this information to influence the way we develop our priorities and deliver our services locally, and it will also be a key part of the feedback we provide to the Government about the future of the NHS.”

The Integrated Care System also launched an Insights Hub earlier this year which is a place where partners can share and search for information. This is helping to reduce duplication and build on the information that local people have already provided through events, surveys and other engagement work.

