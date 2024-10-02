Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Saturday, 9am marks the 20th anniversary of the global phenomenon known as parkrun.

The first parkrun was on October 2, 2004 in Bushy Park in London - in the UK, there are now 777 parkruns plus 426 junior parkruns, involving nearly 200,000 participants each week, helped by 27,000 volunteers. The anniversary of the regular ritual which gets many of us out of bed earlier on a Saturday, rain or shine, hangover or not, will be celebrated this weekend (October 5).

Even if you’re away for the weekend it’s still easy to find a local event which requires no pre-registration or money; all you need is a pair of training shoes and your bar code.

I, like the majority, always feel amazing after taking part. Having a competitive nature, I always look forward to receiving the age-banded results an hour or so later by email. Being over 60, if I don’t win the day, it motivates me to exercise more during the week. Other runners also become a little obsessed with their parkrun personal best times but many others are just happy to exercise in a group, in the fresh air and enjoy it.

From a health perspective, this event motivates many more of us to be more physically active. Exercise is one of the most influential lifestyle habits we can do to improve our current wellbeing and future long-term health. Hundreds of fundamental biochemical changes occur in the body when we exercise, incurring multiple important health benefits - and here are some of the most important:

Weight management and diabetes

Running or walking helps burn calories and maintain a healthy weight especially when combined with a balanced diet. Even if weight is a bit slow to reduce, exercise improves the muscle-to-fat ratio which lowers the risk of insulin resistance leading to diabetes, independent to what is seen on the scales.

Heart attacks and stroke risks are reduced because exercise helps to control blood pressure, lowers cholesterol, reduces inflammation in the body and improves circulation to the heart and brain. It slows our aging ticking clock embedded deep in our DNA keeping our lungs, heart and blood vessels younger.

Vitamin D

The exposure to sunlight while exercising facilitates the production of vitamin D, crucial for bone health, mood and immune function. A study in the Journal of Internal Medicine highlighted that adequate vitamin D levels, often boosted by time spent outdoors, are linked to a lower risk of several chronic diseases.

Strengthening muscles, joints and bones

Exercise engages various muscle groups, including the legs, core and back, improving balance and reducing the risk of falls. Studies show it protects joints from arthritis especially if combined with stretching. It also helps improve bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Gut health

Studies have shown that sportsmen and women have a distinctly better gut microbiota profile compared to sedentary individuals, with higher levels of bacteria associated with improved mineral, carbohydrate and protein metabolism. People with better gut health have less fatigue, are more motivated at home and work, sleep better and in the longer term have a lower risk of many chronic diseases including cancer and dementia. There is only one caveat for people who do intense and prolonged exercise as this can actually lead to an imbalance in microbial diversity and composition leading to bloating, diarrhoea, and cramps, which can impair performance and recovery.

In recent years, there has been increasing interest in the potential role of probiotics in sport, particularly for improving motivation to train, reducing fatigue, and promoting recovery. Probiotics, particularly lactobacillus, have been shown to help restore the balance and diversity of the gut microbiota and ultimately improve athletic performance and recovery.

Cancer

The protective effect of exercise include reducing chronic inflammation in the body, enhancing the formation of antioxidant enzymes that protect our DNA damage, improving gut health and strengthening the immune system so it can recognise and kill emerging cancer cells. To get the most anti-cancer benefits of exercise it is important to consider nutrition, especially a higher intake of phytochemical-rich foods. A recent study has highlighted how they support the ability to exercise and train stronger for longer.

They help mop up by-products of energy production called free radicals by supporting anti-oxidant enzymes. Too many free radicals in our cells will damage our vital DNA, so exercising without adequate phytochemical intake could do more harm than good.

Mental well-being and cognitive function

Exercise boosts mood, reduces anxiety and depression as it promotes the release of endorphins, also known as “feel-good” hormones. In the longer term it helps maintain cognitive function and avoid dementia. Parkrun’s inclusive design provides a social network where individuals can meet, share knowledge, and collaborate. This social interaction helps combat loneliness and isolation, which are significant risk factors for mental health issues and chronic diseases. Because it welcomes participants at all levels, it’s an ideal format to exercise with siblings and parents which can help strengthen family bonds.

Promoting regular sleep

Enhanced immune function

Moderate exercise strengthens the immune system, reducing the risk of infection. A more efficient immune system is able to detect and kill viruses, including Covid, bacteria and even early cancer cells. A more efficient immune system is also less likely to over-react to elements in food or the atmosphere causing allergies.

Even though just 30 mins, once a week, is significantly better than none, studies show that around 2-3 hours of moderate exercise is better. Therefore, as well as the parkrun, it would be sensible increase physical activity levels throughout the week by walking or cycling to work, getting off the bus one stop earlier and taking the stairs rather than the escalators. It also important to avoid prolonged sitting although studies found that taking a break from sitting for just five minutes every 30 mins mitigated the extra risks.

In conclusion, all scientific trials show that any amount of exercise is beneficial especially if it helps to avoid sedentary behaviour. The earlier you start in life the better, and combining exercise with other healthy lifestyle habits gives even greater protection as you get older. The parkrun and other sporting events particularly motivate young people who are attracted by the competitive element - but they are inclusive to everyone. If you’re not already signed up, why not sign up to Parkrun, download your barcode and be part of your local run this Saturday and help celebrate this wonderful UK achievement.