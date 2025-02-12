Huthwaite medical practice receives 'Good' overall rating from Care Quality Commission

A medical centre in Huthwaite has been rated ‘Good’ by Government watchdog the Care Quality Commission, following its latest inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brierley Park Medical Group on Sutton Road was rated ‘Good’ in the categories of responsive, caring, effective and well-led.

But it was rated as ‘requires improvement’ in the safe category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their report, inspectors said: "We found breaches of regulation in relation to safe care and treatment and fit and proper persons employed.

Brierley Park Medical Centre has been rated Good by the CQC. Photo: Google

"We have asked the provider for an action plan in response to the concerns found at this assessment.”

However, the report also noted that there was a ‘good learning culture within the practice’ and that ‘staff worked with other agencies for the best outcomes for people’.

And it also recognsied that patients were very positive about the practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It continued: “The people were treated with kindness and compassion and involved in decisions about their care.

"There was a culture of continuous improvement.

“People were positive about the quality of their care and treatment.

"Recent survey results, including those from the National GP Patient Survey, showed people were satisfied with services.

“There was a very active patient participation group (PPG) who represented the views of people using the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Representatives from the PPG described how managers made positive changes because of feedback.

"For example, setting up a menopause clinic, updating the telephone system to support call back, providing online consultations through their website and an increase in the availability of pre-bookable appointments online.”

Dr Gavin Lunn, practice manager, said: “Brierley Park Medical Centre and Skegby Family Medical Centre merged in July 2023 to form the Brierley Park Medical Group.

"This has, inevitably, led to a challenging 18 months as we have aligned our two practices, whilst also adjusting to the post-Covid era in the NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, against this backdrop, to be assessed as Good overall and also to achieve Good ratings in four of the five categories assessed, is testament to the hard work, dedication and hunger to learn of the whole Brierley team.

"We were delighted that the inspection recognised the learning culture we encourage within the practice, the way in which we treat people with kindness and compassion and how we involve people in decisions about their care.

"These are qualities that we strive to deliver every day.

"Most importantly, the feedback the inspection team received from our patients, was extremely positive.

"We place huge importance on the input of our Patient Participation Group to make continuous improvements and we are pleased that this was recognised in the inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although there are many positives in the report, there have been some areas in the safety domain that have been flagged as ‘requiring improvement’ which is the overall rating for this indicator.

"We would like to reassure patients that the most pressing of these minor issues have already been resolved and we have notified the CQC of this.

"Our commitment to continuous improvement is unwavering, and we are confident that the steps we are taking will ensure that we meet the expectations set by the CQC in the near future.

"We already have an action plan to address the remaining administrative areas highlighted.

"We would like to thank everyone who contributed to the inspection, especially our brilliant staff team and Patient Participation Group.