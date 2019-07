Staff at King's Mill Hospital are hunting to find the owner of a lost Iron Man teddy.

The Build-A-Bear teddy was found on Sunday, July 28, in the x-ray department waiting area.

The lost Iron Man teddy.

The Iron Man bear said: "We were having so much fun that I think they forgot to take me home with them. I really miss my best friend so if you could let them know that I'm here waiting for them in King's Mill's x-ray department that would be great as I'd love to be reunited with them."