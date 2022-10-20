Hundreds of thousands of sick notes handed out in Nottinghamshire last year

The figures come as a health charity warns long-term ill health is having profound consequences on workers, employers and the Government's finances.

Since 2012, GPs have been able to give patients electronic ‘fit notes’, which say whether the patient is too sick to return to work, or give other recommendations, such as a phased return to work.

NHS Digital data shows 205,599 of these notes were given to patients in the former NHS Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group area in the year to June.

In the year to June, 4.3 million notes were for leave of a month or longer.

Across England, the number of fit notes rose to 10.4 million in the year to June, up 8.6 per cent from 9.5m in the year to June 2019.

There has also been a significant national increase in fit notes given for long durations – 132,000 fit notes were issued for leave of 20 weeks or longer in the year to June, up 42 per cent from 93,000 three years prior.

The Health Foundation, a charity which carries out research on healthcare, said this rise in sickness duration was ‘worrying’ and could have disastrous consequences if people are forced to leave work altogether.

Dave Finch, charity assistant director, said long-term sickness is especially tough on those trying to make ends meet during the cost-of-living crisis.

Office for National Statistics data shows the number of people off work due to long-term sickness in the UK is at an all-time high, with 2.49m people now ‘economically inactive’ due to ill health.

Mr Finch said businesses need to be open to mitigating circumstances for their employees and the Government should consider greater financial support for workers while they are off sick.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said they have published updated guidance to employers on supporting employees managing a health condition.

He said: “For anyone with a disability or long-term health condition, there is a strong financial safety net, including Statutory Sick Pay, Employment and Support Allowance and Universal Credit.”