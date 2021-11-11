Hundreds of Sherwood Forest Hospitals and Notts Healthcare trust staff unvaccinated

The Government has announced coronavirus vaccines will be mandatory for frontline NHS staff, despite some health bodies warning against it.

NHS England figures show that of the 8,448 healthcare workers at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King’s Mill hospitals – 8,049, or 95.3 per cent, had received their first dose by the end of September, with 7,836, or 92.8 per cent, having received both doses.

Though this is above the average for NHS trusts across England, it means 399 workers were still unvaccinated.

It will become compulsory for frontline NHS staff in England to be fully vaccinated against Covid, the health secretary has confirmed.

Julie Hogg, trust chief nurse, said: “We continue to encourage our colleagues who have not yet had the vaccine to consider getting vaccinated to help protect themselves, their family and our patients.”

The figures show that of the 10,094 health care workers at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, 9,349, or 92.6 per cent, had received their first dose by the end of September, with 9,020, or 89.4 per cent, having received both.

The trust runs units across the county, including Millbrook Mental Health Unit at King’s Mill.

John Brewin, trust chief executive, said: “We’re pleased the majority of our colleagues have taken up the offer of vaccination.

“It’s one of the most important things we can do, as it helps protect not only ourselves, but also our patients and our loved ones.”

Compulsory

The figures come after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it will become compulsory for frontline NHS staff in England to be fully vaccinated against Covid.

He told MPs he expected to set a deadline for the beginning of April to give unvaccinated workers time to get both jabs.

The Royal College of General Practitioners has urged all healthcare professionals to be vaccinated.

However, Prof Martin Marshall, college chairman, said: “While we understand the desire of some people to make vaccination mandatory, we don’t agree with it as informed and educated choices about health interventions would be more beneficial long-term than enforcing them, which risks leading to resentment and mistrust.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: “We continue to encourage the small minority of NHS staff who have not yet been jabbed to consider getting vaccinated to protect themselves and patients.”