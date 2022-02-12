Hundreds more patients join treatment waiting list at King's Mill Hospital

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has set out plans to help the NHS recover from Covid-19, as the number of people on waiting lists reached record levels nationally – but he has said they will continue to rise for another two years.

NHS England figures show 38,616 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals – t at the end of December, up from 38,138 the month before.

December's figure was also 6 per cent more than a year earlier, when there were 36,325 patients on the waiting list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

The median waiting time from referral to treatment was 10 weeks in December, compared with 12 weeks a year earlier.

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

It meant 72 per cent of patients started treatment within the NHS’s target time of 18 weeks – slightly lower than last month, when 73 per cent of patients began treatment on time.

Across England, 6.07 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of December – up from 6m in November and the highest number since records began in August 2007.

Of them, 311,000 had been waiting longer than a year – 39 per cent more than in December 2020.

The Government and NHS England have set an ambition of eliminating all waits of more than a year by March 2025.

Measures announced by the Government include prioritising diagnosis and treatment, increasing activity through dedicated surgical hubs, and hiring 15,000 more care workers by the end of March.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the plan was the ‘biggest catch-up programme in the history of the health service backed by unprecedented funding’.

But health think tank The King’s Fund cast doubt over the plan.

Siva Anandaciva, chief analyst, said: “The Government has provided additional funding and agreed a new plan with the NHS to improve hospital waits, but the glaring omission remains a strategy to ensure there are enough staff to make shorter waits a reality.”