Hundreds explore career opportunities at 'Step into the NHS' showcase event

Hundreds of job seekers and people looking for a new career path explored a variety of NHS roles at the latest ‘Step into the NHS’ careers event, hosted by Sherwood Forest Hospitals in partnership with Nottingham Trent University (NTU) and West Nottinghamshire College (WNC).

The event, which took place on Tuesday 4 March 2025 at Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College, gave attendees the chance to engage with professionals and learn about the wide range of non-clinical roles available within the NHS, including finance, HR, facilities management, project management, and clinical illustration.

Feedback from several teams who participated in the event revealed that many attendees were unaware of the wide range of non-clinical roles available within the NHS.

Event attendee, Toby Betts, from Mansfield, said: “The event gave me a great insight into careers within the NHS, the different routes available, and how to pursue them through study. It was a really positive experience, and everyone was incredibly welcoming and friendly”.

Visitors also had the chance to speak with a Trust Governor, learn about our upcoming Trust Governor elections, and discover what it means to be a Trust member. More than 20 attendees signed up to become Trust members on the night. If you're interested in joining or standing as a Governor, visit https://www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/get-involved/.

Rob Simcox, Director of People at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “It’s always fantastic to see so many people interested in joining our Trust and exploring the rewarding careers available within the NHS. Events like these provide a valuable platform for people at all stages of their career journey, whether they are students, job seekers, or those considering a career change. It is especially great to see growing awareness of the many vital non-clinical roles that help support our clinical colleagues and make great patient care happen across our hospitals. We look forward to welcoming new talent to our workforce.”

Nikki Slack, Assistant Principal at Vision West Nottinghamshire College and a governor at the Trust, said: “Another successful 'Step into the NHS' event took place at Mansfield and Ashfield Sixth Form College, offering an excellent opportunity for students and attendees to discover the wide range of non-clinical careers within the NHS. The teams from West Notts College were present to support and guide individuals on their next steps in education, helping them progress toward their chosen career paths.”

Katie Kerry, Head of Operations at Nottingham Trent University in Mansfield, said: "We were delighted to be part of the latest ‘Step into the NHS’ event. It’s inspiring to see so many individuals engaging with the diverse career opportunities within the NHS. We are committed to supporting the development of the next generation of professionals and look forward to seeing many of these attendees take the next step towards rewarding careers within the NHS."

For those who missed the event, there will be further opportunities to explore NHS careers throughout the year. To view current vacancies and upcoming events, visit www.sfh-tr.nhs.uk/work-for-us or follow the Trust’s careers Facebook page https://tinyurl.com/5n7n93hd.