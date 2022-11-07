‘Huge challenges’ ahead at King’s Mill Hospital where respiratory disease cases increasing

However, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill, Newark and Mansfield hospitals, says it’s in a “much better position” than this time last month, when some services were halted.

The trust says it is facing increased demand for services at a time of rising numbers of Covid cases, flu and other respiratory diseases.

Last month, the wider Nottinghamshire NHS network stepped down a week-long ‘critical incident’ which caused the healthcare system to temporarily lose its ability to deliver some critical services.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust runs King's Mill Hospital in Sutton.

High emergency attendance and issues discharging patients led to the decision, and waiting times in hospitals increased as a result of the pressures.

Amanda Sullivan, NHS Nottinghamshire chief executive, said a spike in Covid cases had contributed to the pressure.

The incident was stood down a week later after a reduction in hospital bed admissions and an increase in discharge levels.

Now the trust says it is in a better position in November, but warned of rising cases of serious respiratory illness emerging inside its hospitals.

And it says “huge challenges” are on the horizon as the NHS prepares for winter, typically its most difficult period for coping with increased demand for healthcare services.

The issue was briefly discussed by Paul Robinson, SFH chief executive, as he presented a report to board members.

He said: “Through, October we remained in a very challenging position.

“We remained in our critical incident internally, OPEL 4, and were in OPEL 3 and 4 throughout the month.

“We have experienced increases in Covid numbers in patients; indeed, we’ve now got influenza in the hospitals alongside other respiratory diseases.”

In a report published before the latest board meeting, he said: “It is important to recognise that we remain under significant pressure and we still face huge challenges as winter approaches.

“Our services remain very busy and we anticipate that there will be some difficult weeks ahead.”

The trust is asking communities to “help their local NHS to help them this winter”.