Hospital urges residents to use health services wisely over May bank holidays

Staff at King’s Mill Hospital are urging people to take extra precautions and plan ahead, to avoid a visit to the county’s Emergency Departments around the May bank holidays.

The warning comes after Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s urgent and emergency care services saw high levels of attendance after the recent Easter weekend with the department treating double the number of patients it was designed to care for at any one time.

The Trust’s Executive Chief Nurse, Phil Bolton, said: "Demand for our services significantly increased immediately after the last Bank Holiday with attendances more usually associated with winter.

“This meant some patients with minor injuries and less urgent conditions having to wait longer to be seen than any of us would have liked.

Outside the Emergency Department at King's Mill Hospital

“I would like to thank our patients for their understanding as our hard-working NHS staff worked to care for them as quickly as possible.”

Demand often increases after Bank Holidays with a high volume of people attending our Emergency Department with minor injuries and conditions that could have been dealt with sooner and reduced the risk of them needing urgent attention later.

If you are away for the holiday and need attention, please don’t delay getting the help you need - you can access your nearest Urgent Treatment Centre, usually open at least 12 hours a day, by calling NHS 111.

The majority of patients who come to our Emergency Department are in genuine need of care and treatment but if you need medical care and it’s not an emergency, it’s best to avoid a long wait and look at using your local GP practice, out-of-hours pharmacies, call NHS111 or visit NHS111 online to access the help you need in the right place at the right time.

NHS 111 Online

The quickest way to receive medical help is via NHS111 online. Once a patient calls 111 or visits NHS 111 online, they will be able to receive advice or be directed to the most appropriate service first time by a trained operator. The operator will be able to book appointments and timeslots at the most appropriate health service for their needs.

NHS Urgent Treatment Centre

Newark Urgent Treatment Centre is open every day from 8.00am until 10.30pm (last patient admitted 9.30pm). It deals with non-life-threatening injuries and health problems. You don’t need an appointment to attend. There are also Urgent Treatment Centres in Nottingham and Derbyshire which may be nearer.

GP Practices

Talk to your GP, nurse or other healthcare professionals who offer telephone, online or face-to-face consultations.

Most people know how to treat a cold or sore throat without seeing their GP but it’s a good idea to consult them about symptoms that just aren’t going away to make sure they are dealt with before they become urgent.

You can find information about common conditions here and see this useful guide to children’s health here.

Pharmacies

Make sure to order any necessary repeat prescriptions in plenty of time before a bank holiday and check that you are stocked up with over-the-counter treatments for minor conditions and injuries.

Your local pharmacist can help, including by suggesting over-the-counter treatments for these less serious conditions as well as simple first aid kit to have on hand. Some local pharmacies are also open out-of-hours, you can find out which ones on the NHS website.

However, if you experience a genuine life-threatening emergency such as severe chest pain, breathing difficulties or abdominal pain do not hesitate to phone 999 or come to our Emergency Department. They will be there for you.