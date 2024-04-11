Hospital invites nominations for annual awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Excellence Awards celebrate colleagues, teams, and volunteers who go above and beyond in their roles and make a positive impact on services, patients, visitors, and colleagues through the outstanding care they provide.

The ‘People’s Award’ allows the local community who may have received care at one of the Trust’s three sites, King’s Mill, Mansfield Community, and Newark Hospital, to nominate someone and show their appreciation.

Last year’s People’s Award winner was Margaret King who was part of the domestic team but more importantly, supporting young adults with learning difficulties get back into work. Margaret was nominated for the outstanding work she did with young adults who had learning difficulties and who have gone on to find employment within the Trust.

Rob Simcox, Director of People at Sherwood Forest Hospitals said: “We are so excited to be holding our annual Excellence Awards again this year. Our colleagues work incredibly hard each and every day and this is just one opportunity we get to show our appreciation for the amazing work they do.

“I would encourage all of our patients and members of the public to nominate someone for our People’s Award. This is an excellent opportunity for our community to recognise and say thanks for the care they or maybe a loved one has received. If you’ve experienced exceptional care and have witnessed a colleague or team, go above and beyond, please put them forward for this year’s People’s Award”

Nominations for this year’s awards open from Monday 8 April up until midnight on Monday 13 May.

The awards will be held on Thursday 12 September at the John Fretwell Sporting Complex where colleagues from across Sherwood will be celebrated for their outstanding work over the past year.