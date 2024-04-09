Hospital employee retires after 50 years of NHS service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mychelle’s career in the NHS first began in the 1970s when she was just 19 working on the wards at Nottingham General Hospital. Her journey saw her attain the title of Registered Nurse in the 1980s where she began working at Mansfield General Hospital before relocating to King’s Mill in 1986.

Throughout her extensive and impactful career, Mychelle has left her mark across various wards and departments. She has been a consistent figure in the Trust’s Sexual Health Services, helping to shape it into the service it is today. She was at the forefront of HIV care when it first came into the limelight, something she describes as a career highlight. Mychelle went on to be appointed as the first ever Matron for Sexual Health at SFH back in 2016. A role she has seen through up until retirement.

Despite working at the Trust, Mychelle has always found spare time to help others. She also works at care homes, picks up extra shifts in different departments, and will often work in Primary Care. Mychelle is seen as a mentor by all her colleagues. She is always the listening ear and there to give support when needed.

Mychelle said: “It has been such a privilege to work in the Trust and this team. I’m a local person so why would I want to work anywhere else when this is on my doorstep? I can’t express how pleased I have been to be a part of this service. I have enjoyed working with so many different people and networking across the Trust. I’ve supported staff within and outside my area and enjoyed being a part of so many Trust projects.

“We’ve had many ups and downs and it’s been difficult at times, but we’ve always come through it as that’s just the team we are. Thank you so much to everyone, I wish them all the success”

Mychelle has also been awarded a DAISY Award, a prestigious award for Nurses and Midwives who show exceptional care and go above and beyond for their patients. Mychelle was nominated for the award by colleagues thanks to the extraordinary care and dedication she has shown over the years, truly encompassing the values the DAISY Award is all about.

Phil Bolton, Chief Nurse at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “We are very sad to see Mychelle go. She has been an integral part of shaping our Sexual Health Services into what they are today. She has shown the utmost care, empathy, and professionalism to all her patients she has cared for and acted as a mentor to so many colleagues here. Presenting her with a DAISY Award was just one token of appreciation we could show. I know I speak for everyone here at the Trust when I say she will be dearly missed. We wish Mychelle a long happy and healthy retirement.”