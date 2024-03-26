Hospital colleagues win 'Bereavement Team of the Year' Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The teams were jointly nominated for the award by a patient who had sadly experienced three early pregnancy losses. Colleagues from across all three teams all played a vital role in supporting the patient and her husband through this and continue to do so as they navigate the difficult journey they are on to become parents.

The Mariposa Awards recognise medical professionals and others who make a real difference to the lives of people who have lost a baby. Teams at the Trust ensure they work closely together to support families through loss. Patients are listened to and given the time they need and have access to local support services. Support continues after loss with follow-up phone calls and dedicated Rainbow clinics for families that have suffered multiple baby losses. Families are provided with personalised memory boxes that include teddy bears, photos, footprints, and handprints that they can take home with them.

Kathryn Nuttall, Matron for Women’s Health at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “We are so incredibly grateful that our services have been recognised with this award and honour. Our thanks mostly go to the courageous patient who bravely shared her experiences and nominated all three areas that have been part of her journey.

colleagues from the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Early Pregnancy Unit, Chaplaincy Team, and Ward 14

“Thanks go to all the Ward 14, EPU, and Chaplaincy teams, who all contribute day in and day out, providing care, comfort, and light during some very dark times.