Taylors Transport Group of Huthwaite, Nottinghamshire, has resprayed the two buggies that it donated nearly 10 years ago. The logistics and warehousing company also kindly provided a ‘Buggy Stop’ sign for the pick-up point in the main reception area of the hospital.

In 2014, the company’s Managing Director Alan Taylor and wife Kay raised £22,155 for the buggies by hosting a garden party as a thank-you for the excellent care Alan received as a patient at King’s Mill.

Since then, the buggies have provided a major boost to patients and visitors, travelling many miles up and down the main corridors of the hospital five days a week.

Alan Taylor (far left) and his wife Kay (far right) with Claire Ward, Chair of Sherwood Forest Hospi

The buggies, which are operated by some of the Trust’s specially trained 400 volunteers, have been freshly painted in red, with up-to-date branding.

Alan Taylor, Managing Director of B Taylor & Sons Transport Ltd, said: “We noticed that both buggies were in need of a little TLC, so we offered to put them both through our paint shop to make them look new again and to extend their life.

“The buggies provide an essential service to King’s Mill Hospital and have done for many years now; we are always proud to support the local community wherever we can.”

Claire Ward, Chair of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are very grateful to Taylors Transport Group for their continued support. Donations such as this by businesses, community groups and individuals, enable Sherwood Forest Hospitals Charity to make a positive difference to patients, their families and visitors across all areas of our three hospitals.”

Jo Thornley, Community Involvement Manager at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The volunteer-run buggy service helps those who are less mobile get to their appointments on time and in comfort. It is very well used and appreciated by so many.

“Thank you to Taylors Transport Group for this kind gesture, and to our fantastic volunteers for driving the buggies as part of the wide range of services they provide to our patients.”