Health and Care Award 2024 winners announced

Seven projects and teams have been crowned winners in the Health and Care Awards 2024. The awards celebrate best practice in the health, care and voluntary sector in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

The awards ceremony was hosted by the Integrated Care System and took place at the John Fretwell Complex last night.

The category winners are:

Health inequalities award: Broxtowe Learning Disability Collaborative

Broxtowe Learning Disability Collaborative designed and implemented a series of Learning Disability Health and Wellbeing Roadshows aimed at improving the outcomes and experiences of people with learning disabilities.

The roadshows provided a safe space for people with learning disabilities to have their voices heard and to share their experiences about what matters to them. They also encouraged uptake of the annual learning disability review, raised awareness of the wider determinants of health and promoted a holistic approach to health and wellbeing.

Social value award: Rhubarb Farm Team

Family Mentors are a highly trained paid peer workforce that deliver an evidence-based programme of child development and preventative health support to parents of 0—4-year-olds. The judges felt this was an outstanding entry with real evidence of outcomes and impact. Knowing the struggles many families face today, this approach is making a meaningful difference and embodies the essence of the category.

Equity award: Swim Sista Swim

The Canal and River Trust’s Swim Sista Swim programme is helping black women in Nottingham overcome barriers to taking part in water-based wellbeing and sports activities. Swim Sista Swim is a 12-month programme consisting of a course delivered by black swimming instructors in a safe and welcoming environment in a leisure centre, followed by an introduction to paddle sports on Nottingham’s waterways. Workshops are also offered on hair care and free swim caps are offered that are larger than average swim caps and accommodate thicker, curlier hair.

Women reported of feeling more included in family and community activities and more likely to participate in water-based wellbeing activities that the Trust is offering as part of Nottingham & Nottinghamshire’s green social prescribing offer.

Value for money award: Acute Home Visiting Service for Mid Notts

Any housebound or care home patient requiring an acute same day visit from a GP is seen by a highly skilled and experienced Advanced Nurse Practitioner. They will be an independent prescriber, highly experienced in Primary Care with good skills and competencies in treating urgent conditions, including acute respiratory and cardiac conditions, saving GP time and reducing cost of delivering the care, reducing hospital conveyancing and emergency admissions.

Patients acutely unwell are seen quicker by the team, providing reassurance and treatment earlier than if waiting for a GP visit. Patient surveys feedback near 100% satisfaction and over 12 months more than 2,500 emergency admissions have been avoided, saving £3.375m in secondary care a year.

Partnership award: Men at the Edge

The MEN AT THE EDGE Project started four years ago in response to a high suicide rate in Worksop. The team restored a derelict site and began a project to create a safe space for men in any and of need. Sessions ran several mornings each week with another special morning for veterans, social evenings, men’s breakfast project, lifeline educational projects.

The EDGE is a place of safety, security, solace and support and the number of men accessing it has been growing week by week. The EDGE offers support before, during and after other interventions. People need the service to find a place they can belong and find ongoing care and support from people who care for the long term.

Best outcome award: Diabetes Transition and Young Person Service

The Diabetes Transition and Young Persons Service at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust has developed innovative support for young adults aged 18-25.

Multidisciplinary clinic appointments provide proactive, holistic care by destigmatising discussion about psychological issues. Pre-clinic questionnaires ensure appointments focus on the young adult’s own concerns.

The innovative approaches taken by the team have led to improved health, wellbeing, self-reliance and resilience in the patients.

Prevention award: Opportunistic Flu Vaccinations at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust

Like all vaccination uptake, flu is impacted by deprivation and ethnicity. Clinicians from the area discussed how they could offer flu vaccines on site at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) Trust to improve equity of vaccination uptake.

The team created a daily data flow of all unvaccinated patients which was ‘matched’ with NUH outpatient data. Unvaccinated patients attending outpatients were texted, prior to their appointment, offering them a vaccination on site. The offer was also promoted via posters, leaflets and via consultations. In total 1249 people received a flu vaccination at NUH and 83% of those vaccinated were in the ‘at risk category’.

Dr Kathy McLean, Chair of the Integrated Care Partnership, said: “Congratulations to all our winners, who have demonstrated that partnership working is having a genuine impact on the people of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. I’ve been blown away by the quality of entries we’ve received and it’s been fascinating to speak to so many people who are doing excellent work to help improve health and care for local people.”